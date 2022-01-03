Giada De Laurentiis learned to cook in a unique way.

Giada De Laurentiis: How Did She Learn to Cook?

Since the early aughts, Giada De Laurentiis has been a staple on the Food Network, and she clearly knows her way around Italian cuisine.

Learn how the author, restaurateur, and television personality got her start in the kitchen.

The family of Giada De Laurentiis is well-known in Hollywood.

Dino De Laurentiis, her grandfather, was a successful Hollywood producer, with films such as Serpico (1973), Death Wish (1974), Conan the Barbarian (1982), and Hannibal Rising (2007) among his many successes.

While her family encouraged her to follow in their footsteps, Giada’s heart was in the kitchen, not on the set of a movie.

Her aunt Raffy tried everything she could to persuade her to fall in love with filmmaking, but she was unsuccessful, she told Time.

“I went to the set of a movie that my grandfather and aunt were producing,” she recalled.

“She moved me all over the place, from costume design to set design, and nothing made sense to me.”

It was one of my least favorite things.

Except for the catering truck, nothing about it made me want to get up and work.

It was fascinating to see how they managed to accomplish so much with such a small truck.”

De Laurentiis is a Food Network-trained chef who attended the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris.

She told People that earning the title of chef was not easy for her.

She told the outlet, “You already know I’m a little person, I lost 10 pounds.”

“I couldn’t eat or sleep because I was so… I didn’t speak French and the classes were in French… I’m not sure what I was thinking.”

The entire time.

I’m not that person, so what was I thinking in this life?

I don’t usually take such risks, but I’ve always wanted to attend culinary school.”

De Laurentiis admitted to Parade that after the novelty of culinary school wore off, all she wanted to do was go home.

Her mother, on the other hand, would not allow her to return without finishing her education.

“‘If you come home, we will not support you,’ she said.

“You’ve been severed,” she said.

“For a while, I despised her for it because I couldn’t afford it.”

But I persisted.”

