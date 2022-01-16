Giada De Laurentiis’ Three Favorite Food Network Biscotti Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Giada De Laurentiis’ 3 Favorite Food Network Biscotti Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

For your next coffee break, try one of Giada De Laurentiis’ top Food Network biscotti recipes.

Every sweet tooth will be satisfied by the culinary personality’s crunchy and just-sweet-enough biscotti.

The chocolate hazelnut spread is the star of this De Laurentiis cookie.

It’s made with butter, brown sugar, and sugar.

Then, using an electric mixer, it’s creamed with an egg and vanilla extract.

A spatula is used to combine the flour, baking soda, and baking powder.

Finally, chopped hazelnuts are added, and the cake is ready for double baking in a 375°F oven.

De Laurentiis’ Nutella-themed cookie received rave reviews on the Food Network website.

“Excellent cookies.

Bakes beautifully and is incredibly simple to prepare.

Because my kids don’t like nuts, I left them out and replaced them with a handful of mini chocolate chips.

They’re fantastic!

They’re definitely a keeper.

“Thank you, Giada!” one home cook exclaimed.

“I absolutely LOVE Nutella, and having it in a cookie is all the better!” another fan said, “Instead of hazelnuts, I added white chocolate chips for the ultimate double chocolate cookie!”

Thank you so much, Giada! I’ll definitely be making these again!”

The Food Network website has the complete recipe, video, and reviews.

The flavor profile of this biscotti recipe from the Everyday Italian star is defined by semisweet chocolate chips and ground anise seed.

This cookie isn’t too sweet but sweet enough, thanks to the addition of the usual suspects in a biscotti recipe: flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, butter, and eggs.

“I enjoy sweets and cookies, but I’ve been trying to limit my intake recently.”

“These cookies satisfied my sweet tooth without being overly rich or sugary,” a home cook who tried the chef’s recipe wrote.

“I recommend not leaving out the ground anise,” says another happy cookie customer.

The flavor was understated and complimented the chocolate nicely.

This is a beautiful biscotti!”

On the Food Network website, you can find the full recipe, video, and reviews.

“I love the color of these biscotti,” De Laurentiis wrote on Giadzy of her Holiday Biscotti.

With different colored sprinkles and dried fruit, you can make these all year.

The secret is the lemon zest, which lightens the biscotti’s flavor and makes them truly one-of-a-kind.”

The chef has prepared a special menu for the holidays…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.