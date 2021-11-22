Gifts for Kids in the Holiday Season of 2021

This year, make the holidays a little brighter for the kids in your life with great gifts for them, whether they’re techies, bookworms, or none of the above.

With a variety of illustrated books, Kim Smith makes shopping for readers a breeze.

Elf and School of Rock, as well as Home Alone and Back to the Future, are among the picture books written by the Canadian native.

Since graduating from the Alberta College of Art and Design, the illustrator has illustrated more than 30 books while also designing jungle-themed dental offices and working at an animation studio.

Younger readers will enjoy Smith’s books based on movies, such as Boxitects, while older readers will enjoy Karen M McManus’ You’ll Be the Death of Me.

If they’re big fans, get them a Peacock subscription so they can watch the first season of her debut novel, One of Us Is Lying.

Look no further than Minted’s Disney decor and LEGO’s Home Alone collection for kids who aren’t buried in books.

Disney’s Josh Silverman says of the former, “We’re thrilled to have Minted’s talented artist community reimagine Disney’s properties in fresh, artistic ways.”

Winnie the Pooh, Olaf from Frozen, Moana, and other beloved characters are featured in the first drop.

Home Alone fans will enjoy constructing the iconic McAllister family house, as well as the robber’s vehicle and the treehouse with the zipline.

The collection includes popular characters from the franchise, including Kevin, his mother, Kate, and the bandits, Harry and Marv, in addition to the Illinois setting.

Catherine O’Hara, who played Kate in the 1990 film, joked that she has to “forcibly” watch it with her kids.

“I once ran into Macaulay [Culkin] and he said, ‘Mom!’ and I said, ‘Baby!'” the 67-year-old Schitt’s Creek alum told InStyle in January 2018.

“He looked great and seemed to be in good health, and I was delighted to see him.”

In November 2019, the actor, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively that Christmas is his “time of year,” joking that “I get recognized 10 times more between the months of November and January.”

I’m not sure why.”

