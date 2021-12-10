Gifts for Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Taylor Swift are included in Gwyneth Paltrow’s gift guide.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Gift Guide includes items for Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Taylor Swift, among others.

As the holiday season approaches, Gwyneth Paltrow has unveiled her annual Goop gift guide, which includes the gifts she selected for a few of her most famous friends.

On Wednesday, December 8, the Shakespeare in Love actress, 49, posted a video clip of her holiday and gifting advice to Instagram, captioning it, “Should I write these tips down in a book?” She also shared the video to her Instagram Story, writing, “Gift the goop way.”

She packed gift bags for her famous circle after sharing her must-know tips on “setting the vibe” with mood lighting (of course, using her viral vagina-scented candle), making a cheese board, and making cocktails.

As the Politician alum stuffed the bags, a voiceover announcer explained, “Gifting good gifts is an art.”

“As a general rule, not all gifts fit into a box, but some of the best ones do.”

She had something special for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (stylized as Kim K and Pete D) and Taylor Swift after dropping a special token into boxes for Adele and Stephen Colbert.

While the 41-year-old Skims mogul’s joint gift with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was easy to choose, Paltrow was torn between a vibrator and a red scarf for the 31-year-old Grammy winner. While Paltrow ultimately chose the sex toy, the significance of the garment ties back to Swift’s “All Too Well” single, in which she notably crooned about an ex-boyfriend (commonly believed to be

It’s not the first time the Shallow Hal actress has given the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum a gift.

Paltrow sent Kardashian a PR package of Goop’s newly released sex toys after Kardashian filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West earlier this year.

“I’ve never been more excited for the candle, to be honest.”

Thank you, Gwyneth Paltrow; I adore you.

“Thank you, Goop,” KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian West said in March on her Instagram Story.

“Love you more @KimKardashian,” the Oscar winner responded.

Kardashian — it’s in the package.

