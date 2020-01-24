Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber Own the Chanel Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Work it, girls!

On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber owned the Chanel Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Collection runway at Paris Fashion Week. Celebrating the iconic French fashion house’s signature monochrome color palette, the two brought the glam to the garden-inspired runway, which closely mirrored the ancient Cistercian Abbey of Aubazine in honor of the late Gabrielle Chanel.

Donning a long-sleeve belted black dress and white tights, Gigi effortlessly made her way down the catwalk. For some added flair, her designer dress featured a black and white pattern along its rounded collar and rolled cuffs. Keeping things simple and refined, her blonde locks were tied back in a tight bun and she wore minimal makeup for a natural beauty look with emphasis on the eyes.

For her part, Kaia rocked a white lace dress that featured cinched bodice and a dramatic tulle skirt. At the top of the dress was a sheer black fabric that created a plunging neckline and cap-sleeve moment. Like Gigi, the 18-year-old also paired the look with white tights but slicked her short bob back behind her ears for a high-fashion editorial look.

Compared to Gigi’s last Chanel Paris Fashion Week show, this one went swimmingly. Back in October for the Spring-Summer 2020 presentation, the runway was crashed by YouTuber and comedian Marie Benoliel (a.k.a. Marie S’Infiltre). She jumped on stage as the Victoria’s Secret alum was making her way down the runway, briefly interrupting her walk. But of course, Gigi handled the moment like a pro and didn’t let Benoliel’s hijinks stop the show.

Following the success of Tuesday’s show, Gigi took to Instagram to celebrate. Sporting a pair of overalls that had the fashion house’s name written on them and a chic tweed coat, she wrote, “CHANEL DAY vintage, post-#ChanelHauteCouture.”

This has already been a busy fashion week for both Gigi and Kaia. Prior to walking the Chanel show, Gigi stunned at the Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2020 show in her strappy high-slit oatmeal-colored dress on Saturday. Also on hand for the show was Bella Hadid, who donned a similar beige dress to her older sister.

Before heading to Chanel, Kaia walked in 1017 ALYX 9SM’s Spring-Summer 2020 Show, turning heads in an oversized perforated black leather coat and bejeweled hair clips.