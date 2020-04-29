Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Zayn Malik

It’s going to be a party of three!

According to TMZ and ET, who cite sources in their reports, Gigi Hadid is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

“Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along,” a source told ET.

Adding, “Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

At this time, the couple has yet to share the exciting baby news publicly, and are keeping details of their little one tight-lipped.

However, it’s clear Zayn and Gigi have had a lot to celebrate this month!

Last week, the duo celebrated Hadid’s 25th birthday. Over the weekend, the supermodel uploaded an Instagram video that showed her boyfriend sandwiched between her and sister her, Bella Hadid.

The trio looked over-the-moon happy, as Gigi held up massive balloons that displayed her age and smiled from ear-to-ear.

Moreover, Zayn held his arms around his girlfriend’s waist for the short but sweet Boomerang video. They all looked cozy in their loose-fitted outfits, too.

The birthday girl opted for an oversized black turtleneck and light-washed denim jeans that she accessorized with a simple belt and boots. Zayn donned a colorful quilt-like jacket and black jeans.

This marked the second time in recent months that Gigi posed with Zayn on her Instagram, especially since they reconciled their romance late last year.

An insider told E! News that the two decided to trying things again before the holidays in 2019.

“Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December,” a source shared at the time. “Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.”

“She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed,” the source added. “Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

In February, they confirmed they were officially back together.

Despite the fact they been on-again and off-again before, it looks like things are different this time around.

Congrats to the couple on their exciting baby news!