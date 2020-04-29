Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant! Revisit Her and Zayn Malik’s Road to Parenthood

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, according to multiple reports.

The couple has yet to share the pregnancy news publicly and it’s also unclear how far along the 25-year-old is in her pregnancy. Nevertheless, the two have a lot to celebrate.

Most recently, Gigi and Zayn celebrated the model’s 25th birthday with her sister Bella Hadid and other friends. This marked the second time in recent months that Gigi has shared moments of her relationship on Zayn on social media after the two reconciled late last year.

“Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance,” an E! News source shared. “She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed.”

As fans may recall, the two have been on-again and off-again since they sparked romance rumors in November 2015. Since then, the two have had their ups and downs but it looks like at the end of the day, they’re in it for the long run.

Relive Gigi and Zayn’s road to parenthood below!