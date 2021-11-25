Gigi Hadid Makes First Public Appearance Since Zayn Malik Split, Debuts New Hairstyle After Family Drama

Gigi Hadid Makes First Public Appearance Since Zayn Malik Split, Debuts New Hairstyle

Gigi Hadid stepped out for the first time in New York City since news broke that she and Zayn Malik had broken up after dating on and off since 2015.

On Monday, November 22, the 26-year-old model was spotted in New York City with her sister Bella Hadid.

According to photos published on Page Six on Wednesday, November 24, Gigi wore a red Versace jumpsuit with a black turtleneck peeking out.

Gigi, who shares 14-month-old daughter Khai with Malik, 28, was seen getting into an SUV wearing a black face mask, matching black beanie, and boots. She also debuted long, blonde hair days after showing off auburn locks and dramatic bangs on Instagram.

Bella, for one, was seen following her big sister into the vehicle on Monday, dressed in a black blazer, trousers, and pink tee with a fuzzy brown hat.

In the aftermath of her family’s drama with Malik — and their split — Gigi has kept a low profile in November, only posting on social media twice to promote different business ventures.

In September, the One Direction singer allegedly got into a physical altercation with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

When reports surfaced the following month that Malik had “struck” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, at his home in Pennsylvania, the incident made headlines.

In October, Malik issued a statement on Twitter, implying that Yolanda “leaked” the story to the press as part of his efforts to “create a safe and private space” for his daughter to grow up in.

“In order to protect that space for her,” the British crooner wrote at the time, “I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

“This was and should remain a private matter, but there appears to be division for the time being, despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to coparent my daughter in the manner that she deserves.”

After that, the “Pillowtalk” singer told TMZ that he “adamantly” denied striking Yolanda and hoped she would “reconsider her false allegations.”

