Gigi Hadid Recently Shared Her Dreams of Wanting to Start a Family

18 SHARES Share Tweet

It appears Gigi Hadid was speaking things into existence!

On Tuesday, news broke that the 25-year-old supermodel is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

According to Entertainment Tonight, who cited sources in its report, the couple has already shared the exciting and special baby news with their nearest and dearest.

“Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along,” a source told ET. “Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

At this time, the pair has yet to address the baby news publicly. Additionally, they’re also keeping details of their little nugget to themselves.

Gigi’s pregnancy comes two months after she opened up to i-D magazine about wanting to start a family one day.

It seems her motherhood plans have come sooner rather than later!

“I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modelling,” she told the publication for its Spring issue. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

The supermodel also shared that living at her hideaway farm helps her to slow down and appreciate the little things in life.

“I think that the weird and wonderfulness of it comes from also being in isolation. A lot of the time, I’ll have friends and family at the farm, but there are a lot of days where I’m there just by myself, and I sit in my little cottage in silence and just doing these little things for myself,” she expressed.

When it comes to finding stuff that make her “happy,” she said it’s doing things for others.

“What makes me happy is creating with, and for, other people,” she explained. “Those really special moments at work where you’re just like, ‘Wow, this is why I did this job.’ I think that that’s the same feeling I get when I’m sitting around with friends, or painting or, or making the people I love dinner.”

She continued, “I think just making something for other people, and making other people happy. It’s really fun and I try to create little moments like that in my life all the time.”

As some fans know, Gigi and Zayn rekindled their romance late last year.

An insider told E! News that they decided give their relationship another chance before the holidays in 2019.

“Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December,” a source said at the time. “Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.”

“She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed,” the source pointed out. “Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

The same week Gig’s interview with i-D released, she and Zayn confirmed they were officially back together.

If there’s one thing about the couple’s romance and their little nugget: it was always written in the stars!