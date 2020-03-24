Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen PDA Photo With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is feeling nostalgic.

On Monday, the model treated fans to some throwback pictures on Instagram—and even included a PDA-packed snap with her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

“(oldie) camera roll finds !” she captioned the post, along with the hashtag #stayhome.

Taken around the holidays, Gigi captured sweet moments from visiting her mom Yolanda Hadid‘s farm. In the series of pictures, the 24-year-old can be seen riding horses and taking in the breathtaking scenery around her. She also threw in a picture of herself with her on-again-off-again beau, who is planting a big smooch on Gigi’s cheek while they pose in front of the Christmas tree.

According to a source, this was around the time that the fan-favorite couple reconciled following their January 2019 split. “Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December,” the insider told E! News. “Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.”

“She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed,” the source continued. “Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

After celebrating the holidays together, the pair were spotted ringing in the former One Direction singer’s 27th birthday in New York City. Yolanda, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid, who was joined by his girlfriend singer Dua Lipa, were also on hand to celebrate the milestone b-day. The source also noted that the Hadid family is thrilled to see Gigi and Zayn back together. “Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn,” the insider added. “They all have always treated him like part of the family.”

To make their romance Instagram official, Gigi gave Zayn a sweet shout-out on Valentine’s Day by sharing a picture of the “PILLOWTALK” singer. “HEY VALENTINE,” she wrote. “Z on the farm. December 2019.”

Further confirming that they’re an item, Gigi came to Zayn’s defense after YouTube star Jake Paul dissed him for being rude to him. “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?” she clapbacked. “Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …”