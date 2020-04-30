Gigi Hadid Shares Vodka-Free Pasta Sauce Recipe Amid Pregnancy News

Gigi Hadid served up a special recipe for her fans on Wednesday night.

The supermodel, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, took to her Instagram Story to share the steps to one of her favorite pasta dishes. But the expecting star made sure to note that her “spicy vodka sauce” had “no vodka.”

“Yummy + easy spicy vodka sauce,” Hadid wrote alongside a photo of her meal. “But have no vodka…so without, but still gooood.”

The star, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, went on to take her fans through the cooking process, sharing her exact recipe along with photos and videos.

Hadid’s Instagram Story cooking segment comes amid news that she’s expecting a baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The on-off couple, who reunited over the 2019 holidays, have yet to confirm the pregnancy news. However, reports claim that the stars are expecting a baby girl together later this year.

“At the end of the day it didn’t matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives,” a source told ET.

Hadid and Malik, who first started dating in 2015, have been on and off for the last few years. Last summer, Hadid spent time with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, who recently shut down rumors claiming that he’s the father of Hadid’s child. The celebs split up in Oct. 2019 after a whirlwind romance, and Hadid later got back together with Malik.

“Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December,” a source previously told E! News. “Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.”

“She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed,” the insider continued. “Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”