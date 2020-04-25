Gigi Hadid Thanks Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn for Sending Beautiful Birthday Flowers

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Gorgeous!

Gigi Hadid received a number of special deliveries for her 25th birthday on Thursday, including flowers from her loved ones. Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn and Kendall Jenner were among the star-studded pals who sent the supermodel flowers on her special day. Hadid also received flowers from her dad, Mohamed Hadid, her brother, Anwar Hadid, and his girlfriend, Dua Lipa.

After receiving the sweet deliveries, Gigi took to Instagram Story to thank everyone for the birthday love.

“@taylorswift @joe alwyn (+cats) love n appreciate uuuuu,” Hadid wrote alongside a photo of a beautiful display of flowers.

The birthday girl’s cat mention is a reference to T.Swift’s beloved trio: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

Gigi also thanked her “sweet daddio” for his flowers, as well “angels” Anwar and Dua Lipa.

Alongside a photo of her flowers from Kendall Jenner, Gigi wrote, “Thank you monkey love.”

Gigi celebrated her special day alongside sister Bella Hadid, mom Yolanda Hadid and BFF Leah McCarthy.

Yolanda took to Instagram to share a photo from the low-key celebration, along with a birthday message to her daughter.

“Happy birthday my love, my precious angel,” Yolanda wrote on Instagram Friday. “Yesterday 25 years ago was the best day of my life, giving birth to you and raising you has taught me the true meaning of commitment and unconditional love…. Thank you for being such a extraordinary blessing in my life, I am so proud of the woman that you are.”

“May your days always be blessed with love, light and happiness but most of all great health,” Yolanda concluded her post.

Gigi’s pal Leah also shared BTS photos from the birthday celebration, which included a bagel birthday cake.

“Happy 25th Birthday sister!!!!!” Leah wrote. “@gigihadid I love you so.”