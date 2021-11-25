Gigi Hadid wears a solemn expression in her first public appearance since her split from baby daddy Zayn Malik following his assault scandal with her mother.

In her first public appearance since her split from baby daddy Zayn Malik over his assault scandal with her mother, Gigi Hadid appears solemn.

GIGI Hadid appeared solemn in her first public appearance since splitting from ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik following an altercation with her mother Yolanda.

After five years of on-again, off-again dating, the couple welcomed their one-year-old daughter Khai into the world in September 2020.

The model was spotted leaving a photoshoot with her sister Bella Hadid in New York City, marking the first time she’s been seen since the break-up.

Victoria’s Secret runway model wearing a black beanie, a red Versace jumpsuit, and black boots was photographed by photographers.

Her younger sister wore an animal print loafer, a faux fur hat, a striped blazer, a pink shirt, and baggy trousers.

According to reports, the former couple had a “super toxic relationship” before deciding to call it quits.

The final straw came after he was charged with four counts of “harassment” after allegedly “hitting” her mother.

He was “charged with four criminal offenses of harassment” and entered a not guilty plea.

According to The Sun, the supermodel has been caught in the middle of her mother’s and baby daddy’s feud.

“I called Yolanda a f**king Dutch s**t,” Zayn allegedly said, adding that she should “stay away from [my]f**king daughter.”

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, the pop star also referred to his child as “the f**king sperm that came out of [my]f**king c**k.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was allegedly “shoved” into a dresser, causing “mental anguish and physical pain.”

The singer, on the other hand, has denied any physical contact.

“Yolanda is, of course, very protective of Gigi,” a source told People of Zayn and the Bravo star’s strained relationship.

“She only wants the best for her granddaughter and daughter.”

Zayn has been causing her problems.

“He has a complex personality, and she believes he could better treat Gigi.”

Living with him hasn’t always been easy for Gigi.”

According to People, the former couple’s daughter is now at the center of their feud, and they’ve been “fighting over Khai.”

Despite their allegedly toxic relationship, Gigi wants to do everything she can to properly co-parent their child, according to another source.

“Yolanda is very upset with Zayn,” a source told the outlet, “but Gigi has made it clear that her daughter needs her father.”

“Gigi will do everything in her power to ensure that they co-parent in a civil manner.”

According to another source, Zayn and Gigi are working “actively and amicably… to find the best way to co-parent now,” rather than fighting over Khai.

Despite claiming to want to co-parent, the

