‘Gigli’: Ben Affleck Admits What He Really Thinks About Jennifer Lopez’s Box Office Disaster

Gigli is regarded as one of the worst films ever made.

Pop culture frequently mocks the romantic comedy from 2003.

Gigli, starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, was a major box office failure.

Affleck recently revealed his true feelings about the film, which also starred Al Pacino and Christopher Walken.

Larry Gigli (Affleck) is the central character in Gigli.

He is ordered by a mob boss to kidnap the brother of a powerful district attorney.

Ricki (Lopez) is a mysterious woman sent to make sure everything goes smoothly.

However, things aren’t going as planned for the couple.

Gigli was a box office flop.

It made (dollar)7.2 million on a budget of (dollar)75.6 million.

It has a 6 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and has won multiple Razzie awards.

Affleck talked about how Gigli came together in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“And the studio at the time, because I had started having this relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which was selling a lot of magazines and appeared to generate a lot of enthusiasm,” Affleck said.

“A romantic comedy is what they’re looking for.”

They want them to marry each other.

“Do it again!”

In the same interview, Affleck discussed his true feelings about Gigli with Entertainment Weekly.

He acknowledges that the project failed, but it did not come without several benefits for which he is grateful.

“[Gigli] didn’t work, so we did five weeks of reshoots,” Affleck explained.

“It was a film that didn’t work… Interestingly, it was on that film that I learned more about directing than anything else, because Marty [Brest] is a phenomenal director.”

It’s not like it’s the worst of all… there are a lot of bad movies, and I’ve had five movies — at least! — that have lost more money than Gigli.”

“It became a story in and of itself,” Affleck continued.

It was a perfect storm of a name, a Jennifer Lopez romance, and overexposure.

And I remember saying to Marty on the Friday it was released, “It’s just spectacular, it’s a tsunami, it couldn’t be any worse.”

This is the worst it can get.”

“However, if the reaction to Gigli is…

