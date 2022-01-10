Gilbert Gottfried, Bob Saget’s friend, Remembers How Protective He Was of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (Exclusive)

Gilbert Gottfried recalls his close friendship with Bob Saget, who passed away recently.

ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke with the 66-year-old comedian about Saget’s untimely death on Sunday, and he revealed what an incredible friend Saget was to everyone who knew him.

Saget died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, when he was found unresponsive and pronounced dead, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

He’d been 65 for a long time.

Both Gottfried and Saget appeared in the 2005 film The Aristocrats, and Gottfried famously mocked Saget at the Comedy Central Roast in 2008.

It was Roast star Jeff Ross who informed Gottfried of Saget’s death, according to ET.

“I got a call from Jeff Ross saying, ‘I got some sad news, Bob Saget died,'” he recalls, “and I was there, waiting for the punch line to that.”

“I thought it was a sick joke, so I said, ‘OK,’ and I’m holding the phone, waiting for the punch line, only to find out it was a sick joke.”

But no, and others told me, ‘Oh no, this is one of those internet hoaxes.’

Gottfried remembered Saget as a hilarious comedian who would defy people’s expectations based on his wholesome role as single dad Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom Full House.

“When the movie The Aristocrats came out, people were like, ‘Oh god, could you believe Bob Saget was so sick and filthy?'” Gottfried recalls.

“And no one who knew him was surprised in the least.

‘No, he’s not this wholesome guy,’ they say, and whenever I’d talk to him, if the conversation ever got serious or sincere, both of us would turn it filthy and perverted.”

“It was hard to explain,” he says of Saget’s comedic style, “because it was like, very easygoing and yet outrageous stuff.”

People wanted Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of Michelle Tanner on Saget’s now-legendary Roast, Gottfried recalled.

