‘Gilmore Girls’ Fan Theories: One Could Explain Why Rory Gilmore Never Dealt With Romantic Rejection

‘Gilmore Girls’ Fan Theories: Why Rory Gilmore Never Deals With Romantic Rejection

On Gilmore Girls, Rory Gilmore’s life was surprisingly charmed.

While fans didn’t notice it during the show’s original run, a few rewatches quickly revealed that Rory rarely dealt with problems, and when she did, they were always presented in a way that made her appear to be in control.

In addition, the famous character rarely dealt with romantic rejection.

Several Gilmore Girls fan theories suggest that Rory’s romantic life was free of rejection.

One of the most popular Gilmore Girls fan theories tries to explain why Rory Gilmore’s life seemed to go almost perfectly for the majority of her life.

Even when Rory was wrong, she tended to get away with little repercussions.

She also never had to deal with rejection and was mostly surrounded by people she liked.

Rory’s life is so charming, according to this theory, because viewers are watching the retelling of her book.

According to a Reddit theory, Gilmore Girls is told entirely from Rory’s point of view, which explains why she was praised by almost everyone for seven seasons.

Her unrealistic romantic life is also explained by the theory.

The fan theory tries to explain Rory’s rather enchanted life, but the real proof that it’s true lies in her romantic life.

Amy Sherman-Palladino, the showrunner, portrayed Rory as attractive, intelligent, and friendly.

She was shy, quiet, and a little awkward as well.

Despite admitting that she didn’t know what to say to boys her age, she never faced rejection.

In fact, every male who paid attention to her seemed to fall in love with her almost immediately.

Before they knew anything about Rory, Dean Forrester and Jess Mariano made the decision to be with her.

Logan Huntzberger, who was previously opposed to relationships, was willing to commit because he couldn’t bear losing Rory.

Tristan Dugray, her only male friend, and Marty were both smitten.

Rory’s good looks could only get her so far, right?

It would explain why Rory was never seriously rejected if the original series had been written from her point of view.

Simply put, she didn’t have to write about those humiliating incidents.

Rory’s personal life wasn’t always perfect, even though she rarely experienced true romantic rejection.

She did, in fact, have a few relationship issues.

It’s also possible that the fan theory explains why…

