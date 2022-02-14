‘Gilmore Girls’: Rory Gilmore and Logan Huntzberger’s 5 Sweetest Moments

The 5 Sweetest Moments Between Rory Gilmore and Logan Huntzberger on ‘Gilmore Girls’

On Gilmore Girls, Rory Gilmore and Logan Huntzberger were not an endgame couple, but their bond was crucial.

Logan taught Rory how to push herself out of her comfort zone, and Rory taught Logan how to love.

Rory and Logan had a lot of fun as college sweethearts on Gilmore Girls, and here are some of their sweetest moments.

The first appearance of Logan (Matt Czuchry) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) with the Life and Death Brigade has become a classic episode of Gilmore Girls.

Rory joined Logan and his friends on their Yale University secret society trip in season 5 episode 7, “You Jump, I Jump, Jack.”

Logan persuaded Rory to do a bungee jump from a very high platform as part of the outing.

After feeling the rush of the jump, they held hands and gazed into each other’s eyes.

Logan pushed Rory out of her comfort zone for the first time, and Rory got to know Logan.

In times of need, Rory and Logan were always there for each other.

Despite being angry with Logan, Rory rushed to his side after his accident in season 6 episode 20, “Super Cool Party People,” and made sure he was well cared for during his recovery.

Even when Rory couldn’t be there, she had Paris (Liza Weil) and Doyle (Danny Strong) keep an eye on Logan.

Despite the fact that her efforts were a little overprotective, she demonstrated that she genuinely cared about his well-being.

After moving to London, Logan sent Rory a rocket as a gift in Gilmore Girls Season 7 Episode 1, “The Long Morrow,” which was one of the most romantic moments between Logan and Rory.

She wasn’t sure why at first, but she soon realized the rocket’s sweet meaning: it was a symbol of their love.

Rory and Logan were watching The Twilight Zone together when they came across an episode about a man who had waited his entire life for the woman he adored.

It was one of Logan’s favorite episodes, he said.

As a result, he gave Rory the rocket as a symbol that he would always wait for her, no matter how far apart they were…

