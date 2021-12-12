Gina Kirschenheiter of the Real Housewives of Orange County defends her Braunwyn Windham-Burke ‘Sloppy Chihuahua’ remark: What does she regret?

Gina Kirschenheiter of RHOC defends her ‘Sloppy Chihuahua’ remark by Braunwyn Windham-Burke: What Does She Regret?

Gina Kirschenheiter has few regrets about her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Does she regret calling former costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke a “sloppy chihuahua”? “Not at all,” the Bravo personality, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, December 7.

She chuckled, “I was so impressed by that.”

She also has no regrets about telling Vicki Gunvalson that she broke girl code by trying to set up a friend with Kelly Dodd’s ex.

“I have no regrets about it.”

“You’ve got to have a girl code!” Kirschenheiter exclaimed.

“People thought, ‘Oh, she’s new, so she’s bucking up,'” she explained.

And I’m like, ‘No, my husband had an affair on me, and I’m pissed about it.’

The reality star claimed in 2019 that her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, had cheated on her before they divorced.

The couple split up in 2018 before Gina made her RHOC debut, but they reunited briefly while she was filming season 14 of the show.

The former couple officially split in June 2019 and divorced later that year.

While Gina is unconcerned about the “girl code” incident, she did tell Us that she wanted to apologize to Emily Simpson’s husband, Shane Simpson, for making fun of him while he was studying for the bar exam.

“I’m so sorry I was so cruel, and I thought it was funny,” she said.

“I didn’t think it was funny to make fun of him, and I’m a huge fan of Shane Simpson.”

He’s a brilliant man, a wonderful father, and a fantastic partner to one of my closest friends — and I adore him.”

Gina said Emily, 45, was “fine” with her jokes, but she still felt she should have offered more support to the couple.

“It’s one of those things,” she continued, “where you don’t always have to go for the joke.”

“I believe I should have pushed my friend up in that situation.”

That is something I regret.”

