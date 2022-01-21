Ginnifer Goodwin believes that ‘Something Blue’ should be made, but that a new story should be written instead.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Colin Egglesfield, stars of Something Borrowed, are eager for a sequel to be made, but Goodwin believes a completely new story must be written first.

Emily Giffin, the author of Something Borrowed, wrote the sequel Something Blue not long after the first book was published.

She also penned the film’s screenplay.

However, as Egglesfield once pointed out to, the sequel was never made due to a lack of funding.

Both actors recently spoke about their desire to see Something Blue produced and what it might take to bring the story to the small screen.

The original screenplay, according to Goodwin, would be unworkable at this point.

On his Coffee with Colin YouTube channel, Goodwin said to Egglesfield, “She’d have to write another book!”

“We’re a lot older than those characters, Colin! We look great, but we’re a lot older.”

Goodwin proposed, “She could just write another book.”

“I mean, I can’t believe it’s been so long since that movie came out.”

I mean, I still get pulled over for that movie.

Several people have told me that it is their favorite film.

Or I get a barrage of texts when it’s like, oh, on TV, it’s a top streaming thing or whatever.

And I’m not sure how we haven’t gone back to look at it.

Perhaps it would be even better now, given the absurd gap between one and two.”

Goodwin was asked why she doesn’t think Something Blue has been made yet.

She agreed with Egglesfield’s theory that romantic comedies didn’t make money, and that’s why Something Blue wasn’t made.

“Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that when that came out, there was such a shift in viewing habits,” she speculated.

“Because, you know, I think the reason we didn’t make the next one was because the box office wasn’t strong enough.”

I believe we needed to hit a certain box office threshold to make the second one, and we didn’t.”

However, after it left the theaters, Something Borrowed developed a cult following, according to Goodwin.

“But then what do you do about the fact that it did so well in its afterlife after it left the theater?” she inquired.

Because the film is unlikely to be successful in theaters, Egglesfield believes Something Blue…

