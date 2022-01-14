Ginnifer Goodwin claims she fought to keep a major scene from ‘Something Borrowed’ from being cut by the filmmakers.

Ginnifer Goodwin claims she fought to keep a major scene in ‘Something Borrowed’ from being cut by the filmmakers.

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin said she wanted to do the film Something Borrowed because the characters were complex and flawed, something that the filmmakers tried to cut during filming.

Goodwin recalled the scene following Dex’s (Colin Egglesfield) and Rachel’s first kiss.

When they wake up the next morning, Rachel claims that Dex cheated on Darcy (Kate Hudson) while they were both inebriated.

Dex insists he wasn’t drunk at all, and Goodwin had to fight to keep the scene in the movie.

“They tried to cut it, and I went into the studio,” she explained in an interview with Egglesfield for his Coffee with Colin YouTube series.

“And in the studio, I sat down with my reps.”

“I’m going to explain why you can’t cut this scene,” I said.

Egglesfield was perplexed as to why they desired to remove it.

Producers didn’t want Dex to appear to be a bad guy for cheating on his fiancée, so they made him look like a bad guy.

“Well, there was a rumor going around that he was not that drunk,” Goodwin recalled.

“Like they didn’t like that he was knowingly doing something bad… like knowingly cheating,” she explained.

“They wanted it to be for a brief moment, as opposed to the book.”

They wanted it to appear that he was inebriated for a brief moment.

He isn’t to blame.

We’ll put it down to the booze.

He’s not sceptical, for example.

He isn’t being dishonest in any way.

“It was something he couldn’t seem to get his hands on.”

Goodwin fought tooth and nail to keep the scene in the movie.

“And I was like, if you cut this, you’ve ruined their relationship.”

I like the premise of the love story, which is… I said I’d trust a man far more if he admitted he made a mistake and told me he could keep it in his pants if he didn’t want to.

Rather than having someone make the excuse that something was beyond their control.”

“As a character, I felt this way,” she continued.

“I wanted it to be a love story between her and her boyfriend.

Her true love story was with the guy who made this decision knowingly and made a mistake in how he handled it.

But she fixed it, rather than ending up with someone by chance because they were both drunk…

