Ginnifer Goodwin donated her husband Josh Dallas’ sperm to a friend who was planning a family.

Ginnifer Goodwin of Once Upon a Time recently revealed that she once offered her husband Josh Dallas’ sperm to a close friend who wanted to start a family on her own.

Ginnifer Goodwin is taking the concept of “sharing is caring” to new heights.

In a SiriusXM Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw interview on March 14, the Pivoting actress revealed that she once offered her husband and former co-star Josh Dallas’ sperm to a close friend who wanted to start a family.

“By the way,” she said on the show, “I offered his sperm to one of my best friends who was going to be a single mom.”

“And my husband and best friend were like, ‘This could lead to complications.’ And I was like, ‘I just feel like you need to procreate.'”

The couple, who married in 2014 after starring as Snow White and Prince Charming on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, have two sons, Oliver, 7, and Hugo, 5, but that didn’t stop Ginnifer from wanting to write a new fairytale for her friend.

“At one point, I said, ‘No, but seriously, we could make this work.’

“And then there would be more little Josh’s in the world,” Ginnifer continued, “and I love that picture of people needing Josh’s.”

While they were moved by the offer, Ginnifer explained that the logistics of her plan worried the others.

“My best friend and husband both said, ‘Wow, Ginny, that’s really sweet.’

“They explained all the logistics and I was like, ‘Look, there are turkey basters,'” she explained.

“It’s not as if you won’t be involved in the kid’s life.”

“As if you were a part of my best friend’s life.”

Ginnifer told E! at the 2015 People’s Choice Awards that becoming a mother was “so much better” than she could’ve ever imagined.

“It makes me feel like acting isn’t very creative,” she said, “but as a parent, I want to give an Oscar to anyone who’s a parent.”

She also took a moment to praise Josh for being a wonderful father and husband.

“He always makes me laugh, even when we disagree, so…

