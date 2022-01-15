Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas’s Wife, May Have Just Hinted at a Release Date for ‘Manifest’ Season 4

Season 4 of ‘Manifest’: Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas’ Wife, May Have Just Hinted at a Release Date

Manifest’s cast and crew are hard at work filming season 4 and getting it ready for Netflix release.

Many fans are eagerly anticipating the conclusion to the Flight 828 mystery, but Netflix has yet to announce a release date.

However, a recent remark from Josh Dallas’ wife, Ginnifer Goodwin, may give fans a better idea of when Manifest Season 4 will premiere.

Season 4 of the hit missing plane drama began filming in November 2021, after the show was canceled by NBC and moved to Netflix.

The cast and crew returned to New York City for filming and posted on social media about how happy they were to be back.

Many members of the Manifest cast, including Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Luna Blaise, and JR Ramirez, expressed their gratitude to the fans for helping to bring season 4 to life.

Over the summer, fans organized a (hashtag)SaveManifest campaign to persuade Netflix to continue airing the show.

At the start of filming, Ramirez wrote on Instagram, “The reality is that ALL of This Magic is happening because of YOU guys!”

“Thank you so much for making this possible! We adore you!”

I’m excited to see how everything comes together.”

The cast and crew have shared a few behind-the-scenes looks at filming, but there has never been an official announcement about when it will wrap — until now.

Goodwin spoke with SBJCT about her new FOX show, Pivoting.

Despite not being involved in any way with Manifest, the actress did mention her husband’s show in response to a question about what she’s looking forward to in 2022.

“I adore Manifest,” Goodwin said, “but I’m ready for my husband to return home from NYC. He’ll wrap the series in late 2022, and we’re ready for a break.”

“Late 2022” may not seem like much of a hint, but it could reveal a lot about Manifest Season 4’s release date.

If the season is finished in late 2022, it will most likely be available on Netflix in early to mid 2023.

It’s also worth noting that Netflix may decide to film and release Season 4 in two parts.

The season has a total of 20 episodes, which is more than twice as many as a typical Netflix original series.

Netflix is planning to release the first half in 2022, while the second half will be released in 2023.

