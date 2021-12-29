Gino Admits There Are Things Jasmine Doesn’t Know About His Exes (Exclusive) on “90 Day Fiancé” Gino Admits There Are Things Jasmine Doesn’t Know About His Exes on “90 Day Fiancé” Gino Admits There Are Things Jasmine Doesn’t Know About

In this exclusive clip from Sunday’s new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine’s explosive jealousy threatens to blow over.

Jasmine is upset that Gino has an ex-wife in the video, but Gino tells the cameras that there’s even more she doesn’t know about his exes.

Gino, 51, met Jasmine, 34, on the internet and flew from Michigan to Panama to meet her.

He intends to propose to her and is ready to start a family with her, but her jealousy is a major red flag.

Jasmine dislikes it when he is courteous to waitresses, and she has previously chastised him for tipping a waitress for excellent service at a restaurant.

In the video, Jasmine refers to Gino’s ex-wife, who is Brazilian, as “stupid,” and when Gino challenges her, she doubles down.

“Do you have a problem?” she inquires.

“I don’t believe you need to refer to her as stupid,” he responds.

“Oh, she’s intelligent,” Jasmine responds sarcastically.

Ex-wife, who was wonderful and perfect…

To me, she’s a moron.”

“I despise Gino’s past,” she adds to the cameras.

“He was previously married to a Brazilian woman.”

And I saw on video chat that every corner of his house screams her.

But if we’re going to have a future together and you’re expecting me to move to the United States, I don’t want to live in a house that’s been decorated by someone else.”

Meanwhile, Gino tells the cameras that he’s learned not to talk about his ex-girlfriends with Jasmine because it makes her so upset that she won’t speak to him for days.

“However, there are things Jasmine doesn’t know about my ex-girlfriends,” he explains.

“And knowing Jasmine’s jealousy, I’m afraid of what she’d do if she found out I’m still friends with one of my ex-boyfriends.”

Sundays at 8 p.m., new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days air.

TLC on ETPT

Jasmine revealed that she’s been cheated on before in last week’s episode, explaining her jealous behavior, which includes checking Gino’s phone and having him report to her with video every time he leaves his house.

“I’m always calling him, and when he goes outside, he has to video call me when he gets there, when he gets in the car, and when he gets out of the house.”

