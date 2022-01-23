Gino is ‘Deliberately Trying to Trigger Jasmine,’ according to ‘Before the 90 Days’ Season 5 fans.

Before the season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine and Gino’s relationship raised a lot of eyebrows.

From fans calling Gino out for sending Jasmine’s nudes to an ex-girlfriend to Jasmine’s outrageous rules for Gino to follow, the couple’s relationship appears to be tumultuous.

Gino’s actions are now causing fans to be suspicious of him.

Here’s everything we’ve learned so far.

Gino and Jasmine celebrated their first Christmas together in Season 5 Episode 5 of Before the 90 Days.

Jasmine appeared to have put a lot of thought into the gifts she purchased for Gino.

Gino, on the other hand, could not.

Gino stumbled over his words when Jasmine asked for her gift from him.

Then he admitted that when he arrived, he gave Jasmine her Christmas present.

It was a toothbrush that had been charged with electricity.

Unsurprisingly, Jasmine was dissatisfied with the gift, but her dissatisfaction quickly turned to rage when fans tuned in for the next episode.

Jasmine explained to Gino in Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 6 how he needed to make amends to her – a (dollar)2500 island getaway for the two of them.

Season 5 American Cast of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Has Fans Cringing with Embarrassment

Fans of Before the 90 Days Season 5 thought Gino was out of his league with a woman like Jasmine at first, but the most recent episode has them reconsidering.

Gino has blown up far too many times when he could have easily avoided it.

“There’s just something about the way Gino says things and reacts that makes me think he’s perhaps deliberately triggering Jasmine because he wants to paint himself as the good generous guy who is scared of his “crazy” gold digging girlfriend,” one Redditor wrote.

Despite the fact that she appears to be completely absurd, she strikes me as more genuine.

I was rolling my eyes when he gave her a toothbrush the first time they met and told her it was her Christmas present.

I can think of a million things that would have been a better gift for less money and made me feel like he did it on purpose to get a rise out of her.”

“Gino’s not innocent at all,” said another user.

He’s a scumbag and a jerk.

He also keeps in touch with an ex-girlfriend, sending her naked photos of Jasmine.

The thing is…

