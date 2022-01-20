Gino is enraged by Jasmine’s steamy video with a stripper (exclusive) on ’90 Day Fiancé.’

Gino is furious with Jasmine over her steamy video with a stripper (exclusive) on ’90 Day Fiancé.’

It’s Gino’s turn to be irritated with Jasmine.

Gino is stunned when Jasmine’s friends show him a video of her with a male stripper in this exclusive clip from Sunday’s new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Gino traveled from Michigan to Panama to meet Jasmine after making an online connection, but it hasn’t been easy.

Jasmine’s enmity toward Gino is out of control, especially when he brings up his ex-wife.

But it’s Jasmine who gets a lap dance from a stripper in this video.

Jasmine and her friends go to Gino’s room after a drunken night and show him the video, but his reaction isn’t what they expected.

“What the f**k is going on? Who the hell is this guy?” he exclaims.

“What is this nonsense?”

Gino is visibly upset, despite Jasmine’s friends’ assurances that everything is “normal” and that it’s just a dance.

Jasmine defends herself by claiming that the stripper was brought to her as a surprise and that she was taken aback.

When she asks if he’s mad at her, he responds that he “doesn’t like it,” and Jasmine awkwardly informs her friends that he is.

They leave after she says, “He’s angry because he’s red.”

Meanwhile, Gino tells the cameras, “Jasmine should never have had a stripper at this party to begin with, but you know, why are her friends showing me a video of Jasmine with a stripper? What’s the point of that?” And Jasmine joins in the laughter.

Why is she laughing with them? It’s almost as if she doesn’t give a damn about how I feel.”

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 p.m. ETPT.

Of course, Jasmine has already accused Gino of being uncaring when he bought her an electric toothbrush as a Christmas present and of being cheap with her, despite the fact that he is currently unemployed due to the pandemic.

She also cried and exploded at him last week over her jealousy of his ex-wife.

For more information, see the video below.

