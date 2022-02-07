Gino’s Attempt to Gaslight Jasmine After Sharing Her Nudes with His Ex-Girlfriend: Fans Outraged on Season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ on ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’

Gino, the star of Before the 90 Days, continues to astound and enrage fans with his actions toward his girlfriend Jasmine.

Jasmine confronted Gino about his ex-girlfriend contacting her on social media in last week’s episode, which ended on a cliffhanger.

The couple is immediately reunited in Episode 9, and Jasmine elaborates on the messages she received from Gino’s ex-girlfriend.

When Gino and Jasmine arrived at their resort room, their romantic getaway took a turn for the worse.

Gino’s ex-girlfriend messaged Jasmine, claiming that he sent nude photos of her to her.

Gino initially denied the charge, but Jasmine sensed something wasn’t quite right about his demeanor.

After a few minutes, the 51-year-old Michigan native confessed the truth to Jasmine.

“Yes, this was like rubbing it in her.

But it was the one and only time I did it.

“Look how hot my girlfriend is!” Gino stumbled over his words as he admitted his error.

Jasmine sobbed uncontrollably and bolted from the table.

“I wish I could take it back,” Gino later admitted to the producers, “but it is true that I sent topless photos to my ex-girlfriend Jasmine.”

As retaliation, I sent the photos to demonstrate how amazing and wonderful of a girlfriend I have right now.

Clearly, it was a huge blunder.”

TzmUtpKU9H (hashtag)90DayFiancepic.twitter.comTzmUtpKU9H (hashtag)90DayFiancepic.twitter.comTzmUtpKU9H (hashtag)90DayFiancepic.twitter.comTz

Season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ Jasmine’s Reasons for Hiding Her Pregnancy From Gino

Later in the episode, Jasmine is seen alone on the beach.

She calls a friend to tell her about Gino’s situation, and the more she talks, the more enraged Jasmine becomes.

She decides to confront Gino once more after the sun goes down.

“You sent nudes to your ex of me that I trust on you!” Jasmine exclaims as she enters the room.

Jasmine then tells Gino she intends to sue him, and he calmly asks, “What nudes?” Jasmine is stunned for a few moments before screaming, “The f****** nudes you sent to her!”

Because the photos only show Jasmine’s breasts, Gino continues to deny that they are considered nudes.

He tells her, “But they’re not nudes.”

“I despise Gino’s past.”