‘Girl Meets Farm’: Molly Yeh’s Chocolate Donuts With Coffee Glaze Are an ‘Easy and Delicious’ After-Christmas Pick-Me-Up:

Molly Yeh of Girl Meets Farm has created the ideal post-Christmas pick-me-up in the form of a Chocolate Donut with coffee glaze and hazelnut topping.

These decadent, delicious treats were created by the Food Network star, and they’re a great way to extend the holiday season’s sweetness.

The best part is that there’s no need to get up.

As a result, they’ll be ready to eat even faster after coming out of the oven!

She demonstrated how to make these unique breakfast or dessert items in a YouTube video.

Yeh said she “loved the texture” of these “delicious” baked treats and that they’re “easier to make than heating up a large vat of oil.”

For this recipe, Yeh uses a donut pan.

If you don’t have one of these baking tools, she says a cupcake pan will suffice.

The Girl Meets Farm star pours her batter into a piping bag so it can be piped into the pans quickly and easily.

Molly Yeh’s baked chocolate donuts have a long ingredient list.

The majority of the ingredients, on the other hand, are pantry essentials.

Flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt, baking powder, and soda are among them.

Coffee, buttermilk, oil, vanilla, and one egg are also required.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grease a donut pan or a cupcake tin generously to prevent the batter from sticking once it’s baked.

Combine all of the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl.

Flour, granulated sugar, cocoa, salt, baking powder, and baking soda are among them.

Combine the wet ingredients, including the coffee, buttermilk, oil, vanilla, and egg, in a separate bowl.

Mix together the wet and dry ingredients thoroughly.

Fill a piping bag for less mess, as Yeh demonstrates in the Food Network video above.

Remove from the oven once done and cool completely.

Coffee, powdered sugar, and buttermilk are used to ice the donuts.

Dip each donut in a mixture of roasted nuts and sprinkles after they’ve been iced.

This recipe can be made allergy-free by omitting the nuts.

Allow the icing to drip on a rack until it sets.

Molly Yeh’s full recipe, as well as other sweet desserts, can be found on the Food Network website.

On Sundays at 11 a.m., Girl Meets Farm airs.

Food Network at 8:00 a.m. EST.

