Girlfriend Collective’s Mind-Blowing Markdowns Until the End of 2021: Our Favorites

Girlfriend Collective’s Mind-Blowing Markdowns Until the End of 2021: Our Picks

The sales aren’t stopping! 2021 is coming to a close with a bang, thanks to brands like Girlfriend Collective going all out with can’t-miss deals.

With the code THATSAWRAP, you can save 20% on full-price items and up to 50% on other select styles, including new arrivals, bestsellers, and limited-edition pieces, during the brand’s Boxing Day Sale.

Girlfriend Collective is a zero-waste and zero-emissions activewear and loungewear brand that uses recycledrecyclable materials and packaging.

These pieces are extremely comfortable, versatile, and wearable.

The inclusive size range also includes sizes XXS to 6XL, and we love that there are always models on the website with a variety of body types.

If that sounds appealing, let us show you some of our favorite items before they sell out!

Racerback Bra by Paloma

This sports bra is great for working out, and we love how the longline silhouette allows it to be worn as a top with high-rise jeans or a midi skirt!

At Girlfriend Collective, you can get the Paloma Racerback Bra for just (dollar)21!

5050 Sweatpant with Wide Legs

With their high-rise fit and stretchy waistband, these recycled and organic cotton sweatpants are soft, breathable, and very flattering.

The raw-cut hem has us completely smitten!

Girlfriend Collective is offering the 5050 Wide Leg Sweatpant (originally $78) for just $39!

Pocket Leggings with Support

Leggings with pockets always catch our eye, and this pair is no exception.

These compression leggings have “so impressed” reviewers, who wrote, “GF gets it.”

Girlfriend Collective is offering the Compressive Pocket Legging (originally $88) for only $44!

Hoodie Reset

Who knew a buttery-soft hoodie could be made out of plastic water bottles? It’s even quick to dry, so it’s perfect for the gym — but it’s also great for a night at home with some popcorn and a TV marathon!

With code THATSAWRAP, get the ReSet Hoodie (originally (dollar)78) for only (dollar)62 at Girlfriend Collective!

Packable Hooded Puffer

Every puffer doesn’t have to be quite so…puffy.

This one is lighter and thinner, but it’s still warm enough for chilly hikes.

It gets even better.

