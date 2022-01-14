Girls don’t like hanging out with me because I’m so much prettier than they are.

A WOMAN has spoken out about her struggle to make friends as a result of her attractiveness.

Ariana, a TikTok user, revealed that she is desperate for a best friend, but that her ‘pretty privilege’ has always stood in her way.

Ariana admits that she fully expects to be “attacked” for discussing the negative aspects of being attractive.

“Obviously pretty privilege is a thing we know about, we know there’s a lot of pros to that, but there’s also a bad side to that that nobody talks about,” she said in her video.

“I don’t have a lot of girlfriends,” says the narrator.

It’s something I’ve struggled with for a long time, and I’m not sure why.

“Girls would always say things like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love you so much, you’re so beautiful, we’re going to hang out, we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that,’ and then when the time came, I was always left out and gossiped about behind my back.”

“It never makes sense because I’m always so genuine and kind.”

“I’m 100% certain it has nothing to do with my personality.”

Ariana described how she used to cry to her mother every weekend while in college because she didn’t have any friends.

People were hesitant to befriend her because “people don’t like not being the prettiest person in the room,” and she “intimidates people,” her mother eventually explained.

“That’s not something I think about,” she continued. “B****es are all pretty, and I love women.”

“Once a month, I cry because I think I’m so ugly.”

Ariana revealed that she eventually found a group of guys who have become her closest friends, but she is still looking for a female best friend.

“I’m tired of women thinking we’re in a competition; we’re all beautiful, can’t we just be friends?” Ariana asked.

“People always assume that pretty people have all the friends and are just having a good time, but we’re actually the loneliest people.”

“Girls, I want to be your friend – I am looking for supportive women,” she said directly to the camera.

“All I want is a soulmate and a best friend; I’ll go through hell with and for you – where are you?”

Her video has been viewed over 2.7 million times, with many other women admitting to having had a similar experience.

“Oh,” said one.

I’m sorry.

God is omnipotent.

I was under the impression that I was the only one.”

Another added, “This is literally how I feel,” while a third said, “She’s right, say it louder.”

Some, on the other hand, disagreed, claiming that there must be…

