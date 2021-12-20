Girls used to ask me out as a joke, but now they claim I’m the most attractive man they’ve ever seen, thanks to my incredible glow.

After transforming himself into an amazing glow up, a man who used to be asked out by girls as a joke at school now has the last laugh.

On TikTok, Errol Cummings Jr has over a million followers, and it’s easy to see why when you watch his videos.

But he wasn’t always the hottie he is now.

Errol revealed in a TikTok video that he used to be a geeky high school student who was frequently asked out by girls as a joke.

“‘Ask him to the school dance, it’ll be hilarious!” a quote appeared over a school photo of Errol, who wore glasses, had prominent ears, and a half-smile.

The camera then switched to Errol today, with the actor and artist flashing his dimples while lip-syncing to George Michael’s Careless Whisper.

While Errol is clearly pleased with his transformation, many viewers were skeptical.

One person wrote, “I thought you were a cute kid!! and now you’re a gorgeous man!!,” while another added, “I don’t think it’s a glow up, cute kid and now handsome man.”

Another person laughed and said, “What in the Michael B Jordan?”

“Why is life so unfair? I was that goofy looking kid who grew up to be that goofy looking adult,” someone else wrote.

Errol also keeps his fans entertained with regular shirtless videos, and he recently posted a video on his TikTok page of himself wearing only his underwear.

As one person wrote in the comments section, “best looking man on tik tok!”

“I figured you’d be attractive, but DAYUM! You look immortal!” exclaimed another.

