Gisele Bundchen and Kris Jenner post heartwarming photos to celebrate International Women’s Day

They’re celebrating women around the world today.

Gisele Bundchen and Kris Jenner honored the ladies in their lives with heartwarming family photos on Instagram Sunday morning for International Women’s Day.

The 39-year-old supermodel posted a gorgeous snap with a host of women, while Kris dedicated her post to her daughters and grandchildren.

‘In Much gratitude and respect for all the women who paved the way, so we could be here today working, voting and having a voice,’ Gisele wrote. ‘Through their strength, courage and love they continue transforming the world and making it a better place for the next generations to come.

‘Today and every day, I celebrate women. Let’s support and lift each other up! We are stronger when we are together. Happy women’s day!’

Kris, 64, celebrated her famous family with photos of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and mother MJ, in addition to her female grandchildren: Penelope, North, Dream, Chicago, Stormi and True.

‘Happy International Women’s Day!! I am beyond blessed to be surrounded by so many incredible women,’ the momager wrote. ‘My girls are my everything, and I could not be more proud of the women they have become.. smart, strong, amazing moms to my grandkids, hard working women that inspire so many, including me, every single day!

‘It brings me so much joy to see my grandkids grow, and I can’t wait to see everything they will achieve knowing that nothing is impossible with passion and dedication! To all women and girls reading this, today let’s celebrate!! Celebrate who you are today and who you will become tomorrow! Here to us, ladies!’

Singer Pink was feeling the female vibes when she captioned a snap with her daughter Willow and son Jameson: ‘#internationalwomensday strong women; may we know them, may we raise them, may we be them.’

Rihanna celebrated a few of her favorites while posing in lingerie from her Savage X Fenty collection.

Vanessa Hudgens shared a throwback photo from the Women’s March where she carried a sign which said: ‘I am woman hear me roar!’

Kesha posted a selfie to honor the important day celebrating women around the world and wrote: ‘Strength and soft, vulnerable and nurturing, confidant and humble, the complete beauty and awesomeness and power of being female. So much is put on us from society, media, ourselves, so many labels. So many expectations to what it means and looks like and feels like to be a woman. I say keep the labels and let me be the beauitfiul, emotional, insecure perfectly imperfect woman I am. Lets celebrate our sexuality, uniqueness, and let the world try to figure out how to understand it.

She added: ‘Happy international woman’s day to every woman, mother, sister, daughter, friend, boss, and badass lady out there. I want to live in a world and work in an industry where we, the fucking magic women, build each other up instead of compare or compete. I reject that idea and will not entertain it any longer.

‘Women, we are gods and goddesses. We hold the key to humanity. We decide IF we populate the Earth, and if so, with whom. We could just decide not to have any more kids and the human race would be over. Just as a reminder, men. THAT is power. I just really fucking love being a woman and today is for us, all of us. Celebrate the uncategorizable woman you are.’

Ashley Graham shared a powerful photo from the birth of her son Isaac, which she wrote was the ‘greatest accomplishment’ she’s ever achieved.

Kate Hudson flexed her muscles while wearing a cropped T-shirt and leggings from her Fabletics brand.

‘I know almost every woman out there has moments in life AND business where they know they are being dismissed, demeaned, minimized… these are the reasons why empowering and encouraging each other is so vital,’ she wrote.

The Rock shared a selfie with his daughter Jasmine and wrote: ‘Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day.’

He took a moment to record a sweet video with his youngest little girl, Tiana, where they recited words of affirmation to each other.

‘The world will one day here from you too, my strong little love,’ he captioned the video. ‘And I can’t promise you I’ll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and protect you for the rest of mine.’