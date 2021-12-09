Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady celebrate their son Benjamin’s 12th birthday.

Benjamin, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s 12-year-old son, turned 12 on Wednesday, and the proud parents celebrated with sweet Instagram posts.

Brady commemorated the occasion with a photo of Benjamin smiling for the camera while dressed in orange shorts and a graphic T-shirt.

“Happy Birthday, Benny! You are A M A Z I N G in every way!” exclaimed the 44-year-old NFL pro.

“You’ve taught me so much, and I feel so fortunate to be your father!”

Tom Brady (@tombrady) shared a post.

In the meantime, Bündchen shared two beach photos for Benjamin’s big day.

The first photo featured the 41-year-old bikini-clad model hugging her son, while the second featured Benjamin walking in the sea.

“Happy birthday, my sweet Benny! You are growing up way too fast! I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are, and I feel so lucky to be your mamma!” Bündchen wrote.

“I’m in love with you!”

Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) shared a post on Instagram.

Benjamin’s birthday was only a few days after his younger sister, Vivian, celebrated her ninth birthday.

“There’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel,” Brady wrote for that special day, while Bündchen gushed over her “little sunshine,” writing, “You make everyday [sic]brighter!”

Tom Brady (@tombrady) shared a post.

Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) shared a post.

With his ex-wife, Bridget Moynahan, the NFL quarterback has a 14-year-old son named Jack.

Brady recently expressed his hope that Jack will one day play football for his alma mater, the University of Michigan, on his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray.

“I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and wrestling and I said, ‘That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the Big House someday,” Brady said after Michigan’s big win over Ohio State.

“You’re going to be Michigan’s starting quarterback.”

“And my wife was like, ‘For God’s sake, just let him be who he wants to be!” Brady laughed.

“For our family, it was a fantastic day.”

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

On Instagram, see this photo.

Tom Brady (@tombrady) shared a tweet.

On Instagram, see this photo.

Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) shared a post.

On Instagram, see this photo.

Tom Brady (@tombrady) shared a tweet.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrate Son Benjamin’s 12th Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)