Gisele Bündchen’s Thoughts on Tom Brady’s Wish for His Son Jack to Follow in His Football Steps

Gisele Bündchen’s Thoughts on Tom Brady’s Request for His Son Jack to Follow in His Football Steps

Tom Brady can already see his adolescent son Jack representing his alma mater, but Jack’s stepmother—Tom’s wife, Gisele Bündchen—isn’t so sure.

Tom Brady believes that the family that plays football together stays together.

Gisele Bündchen, his wife, has a different perspective.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, talks about spending a wonderful Thanksgiving with his family on the newest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray.

27 years old with his son, Jack, whom he describes as a “future [Michigan] Wolverine.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback reflected on his experiences playing for his alma mater and how satisfying it is to win at that age.

“I was fortunate to be a part of that [Michigan-Ohio State] rivalry in five games against them,” Brady said. “We won the first three, which were all really great wins.”

Then, the first year I started, I lost one.

I won my fifth year as a senior at home in the ‘Big House,’ and I’m so happy for those seniors because they’re going out on top.”

The famous athlete also stated that his oldest child, Jack, was present at Michigan’s victory.

“As I was jumping around and wrestling with my son Jack, a future Wolverine, I told him, ‘That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the ‘Big House’ someday.’

You’re going to be Michigan’s starting quarterback.’

However, not everyone in the Brady family is convinced that the 14-year-old will follow in his famous father’s footsteps.

“And my wife [Gisele] was like, ‘Just let him be who he wants to be for God’s sakes!” Tom recalled of Jack’s stepmother.

“Our family had a wonderful day.”

Only time will tell whether their eldest son Jack will participate in football, but it’s safe to say he has the support of both of his parents.

Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, are Tom’s and Gisele’s children.

From a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, he has a 14-year-old son named Jack.

Relive Tom and Gisele’s romance in the photo gallery below.

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, and their daughter Vivian

