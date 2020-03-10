Glamorous guests don their best dresses as they kick off the first day of Cheltenham festival

Racegoers pulled out all the sartorial stops as they arrived at Cheltenham race course in Gloucestershire today for the first day of the annual festival.

Guests were spotted brightening up the dreary day in monochrome coats, coordinating hats and colour coordinated ensembles as they kicked off Champion Day.

Not letting the cool weather rain on their parade, many female racegoers were pictured braving the chill to begin the four-day race, which originated in 1860, in style.

On Tuesday Cheltenham Festival chiefs confirmed the latest confirmed case of coronavirus would not affect the four-day fixture that begun with Champion Day today.

However the glamour was somewhat marred by the appearance of multiple hand sanitisers dotted across the venue as a precaution against the coronavirus epidemic.

The latest case of coronavirus, the third in Gloucestershire, was diagnosed over the weekend and then announced hours before the start of the four-day Festival.

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips, 42, and his wife Autumn, 41, were seen arriving to the festival around midday, with Autumn cutting a chic figure in a khaki blazer, trousers and suede black court shoes while Peter opted for a tweed cap and navy suit.

The couple, who announced their separation last month, proved they remain on good terms as they strode into Cheltenham Racecourse side by side.

Later in the day Autumn was seen laughing with her mother-in-law Princess Anne as they watched from the stands, and didn’t appear to be wearing her wedding ring for the first time since announcing the split.

The four-day event is held just a short drive from Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne’s Gloucestershire estate where Autumn and Peter continue to live while they co-parent their daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

It was reported last month that Peter and Autumn informed their families of their ‘amicable’ decision to divorce ‘at the end of last year’ after deciding it was ‘the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship’.

Joining the royal brigade, the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall was also spotted arriving with Mike after her brother Peter, donning a buttoned wool trench by Guinea, a Juliette Botterill Millinery hat, a Rebecca Taylor dress from Trilogy Stores, LK Bennet boots, a hat and an Aspinal Saddle bag.

Zara’s husband Mike Tindall looked dapper in a checked three piece waistcoat and suit and navy tie.

Elsewhere one stylish racegoer wore a checked trouser suit, Hermes belt and a tweed clutch, while another joined the monochrome theme, wearing a houndstooth coat dress.

And nude colour blocking apeared to be all the rage, with one woman matching tan suede boots with a camel mini skirt,coat and hat, a white poloneck jumper and a Dior holdall bag.

And a few celebrities arrived early, with England Cricketer Jonny Bairstow scrubbing up in a green tweed blazer, a checked waistcoat and a green tie, while TV presenter Nick Knowles opted for a traditional look, arriving in a pinstripe suit, checked coat and tweed hat.

On Monday some horses had already arrived at the course by the time news of the latest case of coronavirus was made official, leading some racing fans to worry about the possibility of a last-minute change to the schedule.

But yesterday a Cheltenham Racecourse spokesman confirmed there were no plans to postpone the event, saying: ‘British Racing has been in close communication with the Government.

‘We welcome the guidance that the business of the country should continue as usual at this time, while ensuring we adhere to the latest public health advice in full.’

Hand sanitiser stations have also been installed at Cheltenham Racecourse in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The news comes after Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said that events such as Cheltenham should go ahead as planned despite cancellations and postponements being made public in other European countries.

We are guided by the facts and we are guided by the evidence,’ he told BBC Breakfast.

‘At the moment the advice is clear from the chief medical officer: there isn’t a need to cancel such events.’

The annual horse racing event, the first of the spring calender, ends on Friday.

At the 2018 festival there were six horse deaths, leading to a BHA review into equine safety and recommendations for reduced field size numbers at Cheltenham and a pre-race veterinary check for all runners at the festival.

At the 2019 festival there were three horse deaths, leading to another BHA review.