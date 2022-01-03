Glasgow can expect bitterly cold days and sleet as the city is chilled by sub-zero temperatures.

This week, temperatures in Glasgow are expected to range between 2 and 6 degrees Celsius, as the city begins to dip below freezing and sleet is predicted.

The majority of the week will be bitterly cold, according to both the Met Office and BBC Weather.

Temperatures are expected to drop below zero this week in Glasgow, making for some bitterly cold days.

Temperatures in the city are expected to drop to -1C on Wednesday (January 5), with sleet expected on Thursday and Friday the following day, according to weather forecasters.

This week’s lows will average around 2 degrees Celsius, while highs will hover around 6 degrees Celsius.

Today will be cloudy with patchy rain, according to the Met Office.

Rain will then move in from the north for longer periods, possibly turning wintry on the highest ground.

Any remaining rain and cloud will clear southwards later this evening, and the rest of the night will be dry and clear in Glasgow.

Today’s lows are expected to be around 0°C, with highs of 8°C, the highest of the week.

A yellow weather warning for ice, wind, and snow has been issued for parts of northern Scotland from today until Wednesday.

The Met Office warns that “very strong winds” will disrupt travel this week, as well as frequent snow showers and icy stretches, and urges motorists to exercise caution.

Glasgow, thankfully, will be spared from this for the time being.