Glasgow is bracing itself for the ‘coldest night of the year,’ as the city prepares for bitterly cold temperatures.

Scotland should brace itself for one of its ‘coldest nights’ this year, according to weather forecasters, with lows of just minus six degrees expected in some areas and the possibility of snow, hail, and frost in others.

It’s no surprise that we’ll have cold and rainy nights this winter, especially since the sun sets as early as 4 p.m.

In yet another chilly update, forecasters have warned that Scotland should brace itself for one of the ‘coldest nights’ of the year tonight (January 20), with temperatures expected to drop to below zero.

As a result, Scots are being advised to wrap up warm if they are in an area where temperatures are expected to drop to minus six degrees.

The Daily Record reports that these lows are due to a blast of cold weather from the Arctic, with snow, hail, and frost expected in some parts of Scotland.

Despite the fact that Glasgow will be spared the sow and hail, we will still be in for a cold night, with lows of minus two last night.

Thankfully, the city is in for some crisp, winter sunshine today, with the BBC forecasting several sunny intervals.

However, grey clouds are expected to dominate much of the week, resulting in a cloudy and dreary weekend.

“[There will be] Arctic air streaming down from the north delivering snow showers particularly in the far north east of the country before high pressure moves in from the west affecting mainly England and Wales and a stronger wind develops in Scotland,” said Met Office forecaster Clare Nasir.

“There will be widespread frost on Friday morning,” Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern added.

For some southern parts of the country, this could be the coldest night of the season.

“Another cold night is expected on Thursday, possibly even colder across England and Wales, with temperatures dropping to around -5C, -6C in the coldest spots.”

“It will be milder in the north west with more cloud cover, but it will be brighter in the south of the country on Friday.”

