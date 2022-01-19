Glasgow will be overcast for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the single digits.

In the midst of sub-zero temperatures, Glasgow will be overcast for the rest of the week.

It’ll be cloudy for the next week, so if you’re going out, wrap up warm because Glasgow’s temperatures are still quite low – and our weather doesn’t appear to be improving.

Despite the sun coming out at intervals throughout the day, leaving blue, clear skies for the city, weather forecasters at the BBC predict lows of -2C today.

In addition to the sub-zero temperatures and dark nights of winter, the Met Office predicts that Glasgow will remain overcast from Friday (January 21) to at least Tuesday (January 25), with rain (not so shockingly) expected.

However, the rain will be light and will not last all day.

The Met Office predicts that the weather will remain cold tonight, with “clear skies and an easing northwesterly wind giving a widespread frost by morning” and a minimum temperature of -1C.”

Thursday will be “mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud,” according to the forecasters.

Often cloudiest along the western coast, with the brightest spots inland.

“The maximum temperature is 6 degrees Celsius.”

It will be “a rather cloudy few days” that will “milder through the weekend,” according to the forecasters.