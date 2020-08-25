Glee star Dianna Agron ‘splits from Mumford & Sons rocker husband Winston Marshall’ after three years of marriage

GLEE star Dianna Agron has reportedly split from her husband, Mumford & Sons rocker Winston Marshall, after three years of marriage.’

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Diana, 34, and Winston, 32, have been secretly living separately since last year.

One source further confirmed that Dianna is already dating again.

The exes tied the knot in Morocco in 2016, and sources told Us their relationship was like a “fairytale.”

A source said that the musician was “the nicest guy” who treated her “like a princess.”

The source added: “He is so thoughtful and flies her family everywhere they go and to see them whenever she wants. He is also so good to her friends.”

The former couple was only dating for a few months before getting engaged and then married.

The former Glee star, who played Quinn Fabray on the hit show, has also been dealing with the tragic passing of her on-screen best friend, Naya Rivera.

The actress died suddenly after she drowned in California’s Lake Piru on a boating trip with her young son.

Authorities claimed Naya used the last of her strength to push her son back on board their rented boat before sinking underwater. Her son was discovered asleep in the boat a few hours later.

Naya’s lifeless body was found five days later.

Dianna paid tribute to her tragic friend with a series of photos from the show’s set.

She shared: “Naya and I fell into stride with such ease, she was my first friend and ally on our show.

“In the pilot, our characters came and went with such swiftness. Our enthusiasm brimmed with all of the unknown…

“Naya’s magnetic talent was going to be unleashed, we just didn’t know it yet. ⁣⁣

“I’ve been revisiting Naya’s performances on our show and it has brought me great joy. To work with her was a gift. There was a great deal to absorb – her work ethic, her fearlessness, her talent – supreme.

“Naya had a laugh that would envelop you and hold you captive. She was mesmerizing. That twinkle in her eye, her luminous smile.

“Naya lead with truth, humor, wit. I loved her for all of these reasons. ⁣⁣

“I cannot make sense of this tremendous loss. I will hold onto her and these memories for the rest of time, alongside our Glee family. Please hold space for her, her family, her beautiful boy. ⁣”

Though they were enemies offscreen, pregnant Glee star Lea Michele also paid her respects to Naya by sharing a series of sweet photos.

The mother-to-be once dated former costar Cory Monteith, who died from an accidental drug overdose in 2013.

In another Glee tragedy, show alum Mark Salling committed suicide four years later,