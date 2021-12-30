Glen Naessens and Irene Berrera-Kearns use a racial slur in front of Tami Roman, infuriating Real World Homecoming fans.

Fans of The Real World: Homecoming are outraged after Glen Naessens and Irene Berrera-Kearns use a racial slur in front of Tami Roman.

Tami used her personal social media accounts to address the scandal.

The debate began with a discussion about the widespread Black Lives Matter protests and how Irene, a police officer, dealt with them.

When Tami, 51, asked co-star Jon Brennan, a Southern conservative and white man, about his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement, things took a turn.

“OK, I live in the South, y’all,” he said, acknowledging that some white people are racist.

I’m from Alabama.

Do you know who’s in my house right now? It’s a group of young, Black-colored people to whom I minister and whom I serve as a father figure.”

Tami immediately corrected Jon, telling him not to refer to Black people as “Black-colored.”

“Well, they don’t seem to mind,” he responded.

I won’t repeat what they call themselves.”

Glen chimed in at that point, claiming not to “see color,” which only added to Tami’s annoyance.

“Why should we have to teach you something you should know already?”

“And you might want to listen if you’re talking to a Black person about a plight that affects them,” she said during a confessional.

“You know you need to see some color, so you understand what I’m going through in America,” Tami said, explaining why his colorblind remark was tone deaf.

Glen began telling a story in an attempt to show that he understood Tami’s struggle.

“I first felt what you’re passionate about when I was with my friend John and we went to a pizza place, right? And they called him a n*****,” Glen recalled.

Tami was visibly taken aback.

She responded, “You don’t say that.”

Glen started arguing with her, claiming that he, too, had been called the N-word.

“You could say he was called the N-word,” Tami explained.

“You don’t realize the word shouldn’t come out of your white-a** mouth,” says the narrator.

Irene jumped in to support Tami, but she ended up saying the word herself.

She yelled at Glen, “You have no idea what it’s like to be a n*****.”

“I can’t,” Tami replied, shaking her head.

“Neither do you!”

The reality star sought support from another Black castmate, David Edwards, but was unsuccessful.

During a confessional, he sat quietly as the argument progressed, saying, “These two people? come on.

Irene isn’t a bigot, after all.

I didn’t do it…

