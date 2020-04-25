Glen Powell Mourns Childhood Friend and Police Officer Killed in Shooting

Glen Powell is remembering his “enthusiastic, fearless, and loyal” friend, Justin Putnam, a police officer who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Texas.

According to a news report, Putnam and two other officers reported to a house in San Marcos, Tex. after receiving a domestic violence call on April 18. Upon entering the residence, the three officers were shot by the attacker, who then turned the gun on himself. The two other officers remain in critical condition.

It’s been a few days since the incident occurred and the actor is now sharing numerous photos of himself with the young officer, along with a caption that describes the profound sadness he feels after losing his best friend. “He’d been one of my closest friends since I was eleven years old,” Powell shared. “This past week I’ve been reflecting on our friendship, living in memories, watching old videos, and trying to sum up someone who marched alongside me in so many different chapters of my life and whose approach to life really helped define my own.”

He continued, “Justin was a spark of joy. He was goofy, enthusiastic, fearless, and loyal. Justin loved everyone and everyone loved him; he had an ability to make everyone feel like his best friend. It’s what made him a great officer.”

The star adds that while he remembers Justin as “the guy who convinced me to break more laws as a teenager,” he can say without a doubt that he was “the type of guy you wanted to carry that badge.”

“He was always a protector, of his family, his friends and to anyone who needed help. He always said that being an officer gave him such happiness because everyday he could come to the rescue of someone in need,” Powell shared. “These are uncertain times that highlight the things we can take for granted. But more importantly the people we can take for granted. Tomorrow isn’t promised, but today please thank the men and women putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure our safety.”

Many of Glen’s friends commented on the post to express their condolences, including Taylor Lautner, who wrote, “So well said dude. I’m so sorry and so thankful for people like Justin.”