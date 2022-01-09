Glynn Turman of ‘Women of the Movement’ Discusses Race — ‘The Bullet Holes Say Nothing Has Changed’ (Exclusive)

Glynn Turman of ‘Women of the Movement’ Talks Race — ‘The Bullet Holes Say Nothing Has Changed’ (Exclusive)

Women of the Movement, a new ABC series, debuted in January.

6, 2022, based on the true story of Emmett Till’s (Cedric Joe) brutal assassination in 1955.

He was a 14-year-old Black boy from Chicago who went to Mississippi to see his relatives and stayed with his great uncle Mose (Glynn Turman).

In a local country store, he allegedly whistled and spoke inappropriately to a white woman named Carolyn Bryant (Julia McDermott).

The six-part series tells the story of her husband, Roy Bryant (Carter Jenkins), and J W Milam (Chris Coy), who kidnapped the boy, murdered him, and dumped him in a river.

The film then follows Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), as she fights for justice and eventually gives birth to the civil rights movement.

On January, I had the opportunity to speak with Glynn Turman, a cast member of Women of the Movement.

6, 2022, in regards to playing Emmett’s great uncle Mose.

Jay-Z and Will Smith produced the six-part series.

I recall the urgency with which families gathered around and discussed what was going on, as well as the images shown from Jet Magazine and Ebony Magazine, the two major Black publications that were available to most Black households.

What comes to mind is a time when I was playing a prank on my mother and had to hide on the street from her.

She was furious when she found me, and I had no idea why.

She was later afraid because Emmett Till had just been kidnapped.

As a result, all Black mothers erected barriers around their sons.

As a result, it was a dreadful and terrifying experience.

It’s a tremendous honor, to be sure.

Wheeler Parker, one of the nephews, has been introduced to me, and he has confirmed that I correctly identified the uncle.

That was the most wonderful compliment I’ve ever received.

And that’s exactly what I hoped I’d be able to accomplish.

That’s always the responsibility of [portraying]someone who actually lived rather than making up a fictional character.

We must make every effort to avoid repeating history.

You know, these are scary times right now, and we’re really at a crossroads in this country as to whether or not we’re going to move forward and live up to what our democracy was designed to do.

Have you ever…

