GMB viewers praise Carrie Pollock, 99, who survived Corona

GMB viewers have praised two 99-year-old ‘heroes’, one who overcame coronavirus, and the other who has raised £500,000 for charity.

Carrie Pollock, 99, from Hayling Island was called a ‘star’, and viewers admitted they were left in ‘tears’ after she struggled to keep her eyes open and told Boris Johnson to ‘stay inside and behave himself’.

Carrie Pollock, 99, was admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital in early March, after getting hallucinations and suspected pneumonia.

She also had a temperature, typical symptoms of Covid-19, before she was tested by a doctor who confirmed the family’s fears.

But the former PC, who was special branch officer in Kenya, saw off the disease and is now back at home in Hayling Island near Portsmouth.

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan donated £10,000 to Captain Tom Moore, 99, who has raised £433,653 of his £500,00 target to donate to the NHS, by pledging to walk 100 laps in his garden before his 100th birthday at the end of the month.

Carrie appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning alongside her great great niece Jessica, and spoke about her recovery.

The brave former ex-special branch police officer said: ‘I’m feeling fine. I just got on with fighting the virus.

‘The NHS staff were very determined as much as I wasy, even better!’.

Dishing out some advice to Boris Johnson after he left the hospital over the weekend following a week-long battle with corona, she addeed cheekily: ‘Keep away from people Boris Johnson and behave yourself!’.

Talking about the anxious moments before she was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, her niece Jessica said: ‘It started off with different ilnesses then she began to have hallucinations.

‘Each time we called someone out they were having different symptoms. She had really bad hallucinations, and a few days later she had come down with it. Every day was as frightening at the last.’

One viewer said: ‘What a lady beating corona, you have me in tears!’, while another added: ‘What a star. Love her!’.

Carrie shares her home with Peggy Hitchcock, 73, whose husband William was her nephew.

She will turn 100 in November. Her husband Bill, who worked as an engineer, passed away in 2013 from heart problems.

Captain Tom Moore, 99, also appeared on the segment, alongside his daughter Hannah.

The veteran has raised £433,653 of his £500,00 target to donate to the NHS, by pledging to walk 100 laps in his garden before his 100th birthday at the end of the month.

After he did another lap around the garden today, Piers Morganm donated £10,000 to his charity.

Tom said: ‘It’s fabulous that people are being so kind to give so much money to the NHS. If you’ve ever been in hospital you’ll know that the nurses change shifts around 9am and come in bright eyed and bushy tailed but they must be apprehensive about wandering into the lion’s den. They don’t know what they’re in for but my god are they brave.’