Go Behind the Scenes of Little Fires Everywhere Finale With Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Where did all those little fires everywhere come from? All was revealed in the finale of Little Fires Everywhere.

The Hulu limited series starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington dropped its big fiery finale on Wednesday, April 22, revealing who really burnt down Elena Richardson’s house. Don’t worry, we won’t spoil it for you, but we will show you the photos Witherspoon and Washington shared to their followers to mark the finale’s debut. While they may have battled on screen, off screen it looks like Witherspoon and Washington were all smiles with each other and their costars.

“What an incredible experience bringing #LittleFiresEverywhere to the screen! Thank You to all of you who watched and commented and made me LOL with your Elena Gifs,” Witherspoon wrote with her photos. “Thank you to our magical cast and crew for going above and beyond to bring this story to life. I couldn’t have done this without my amazing team @hellosunshine, @KerryWashington and @SimpsonStreet.”

See them below.

“This [photo] was taken on our last day of filming. I was overwhelmed with love & gratitude for these amazing people then, and I continue to be today. The responsibility and gift of bringing this novel to life—and embodying Mia, transformed my life,” Washington said. “I learned so much from her and exposed so much of myself in this process. We are so grateful to everyone who has watched the show. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

All episodes of Little Fires Everywhere are now streaming on Hulu.