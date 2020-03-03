Go Behind the Scenes of Stranger Things Season 4 With Fun Cast-Shot Video

What happens when you give the cast of Stranger Things a camera? They record themselves making season four, duh.

In the video below, the gang’s all there for the start of production on season four. Even David Harbour. Did you really think Hopper was gone? Just in case you needed further proof besides that sneak peek video that came out a few weeks ago, this new behind-the-scenes video is here for you. Plus, there’s a lot of love in the new season four vid.

“I love filming on this,” Finn Wolfhard says in the video.

The new video also gives fans a taste of Joe Keery‘s return to Steve Harrington hair. Phew.

“Oh my god it’s happening,” Sadie Sink says. Same, same, same.

The one quick shot of Winona Ryder? Perfect.

Stranger Things season three ended with everybody believing Hopper died while Joyce closed the gate to the Upside Down. But he’s alive and in Russia. With Hopper thought dead, Joyce took in a now-powerless Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and packed up her boys Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and said peace out to Hawkins, Indiana. Can you blame her? So many strange things (get it?!) have happened to her and her family there. To be honest, we’re surprised it took her this long to leave.

The first episode of the season is currently titled “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club.” This club of hellfire is a fixture in the X-Men comic books. When the fourth season was officially announced, Netflix teased a departure from Hawkins. We know some of the action is in Russia and presumably wherever Joyce and the family moved to, but where else could season four be heading?

No premiere date for Stranger Things season four has officially been set. Season three dropped in July 2019.