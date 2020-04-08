Go Inside Drake’s Jaw-Dropping Toronto Home

Do you like luxury? So does Drake.

Architectural Digest features Drizzy’s lavish Toronto mansion in its May 2020 issue and online feature released on Wednesday, days after the rapper gave fans a virtual tour of his crib in his new music video “Tootsie Slide.”

Dubbed the Embassy, the more than 50,000-foot Art Deco-style home features a recording studio, an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court, a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight, an indoor swimming pool and a special room just for the rapper’s awards. The entrance hall contains two Kaws sculptures aligning the sides of the black and white Nero Marquina marble floor. It also features a custom bronze and marble Ferris Rafauli chandelier.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years,” Drake told the outlet. “I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake says of his passion project. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

A 44-foot-tall great room includes a bespoke Bösendorfer concert grand piano designed by Rafauli and Takashi Murakami. The home also contains a suspended cantilevered block marble stairway adorned with chandeliers by Rafauli.

Drake’s master bedroom suite is roughly the size of two family-sized California homes, spanning 3,200 square feet, with an additional 1,100 square feet of covered terraces.

“The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day,” he told the magazine. “The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you’re getting dressed.”

The kitchen features Rafauli suede chairs, a Paonazzo marble island, Gabriel Scott pendants, a La Cornue x Ferris Rafauli range, Kohler sinks and Waterworks fittings.

“It’s overwhelming high luxury,” Drake said about his home. “That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings.”

“I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point,” he added.