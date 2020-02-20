Go Inside Jenna Dewan’s “Absolutely Perfect” Baby Shower Proposal

When it comes to Jenna Dewan‘s baby shower and proposal, everything was “absolutely perfect.”

One day after the actress revealed on Instagram that she is engaged to Steve Kazee, E! News is learning more about the fairy-tale proposal that occurred during a very special celebration.

“She had no idea what was coming and thought the day was a celebration for the baby. Steve surprised her in front of all of her friends with an engagement ring and proposal at the shower. It was extra special that Jenna’s closest friends were there to share in the moment,” a source shared with E! News. “He gave a beautiful speech and everyone was very emotional and teary eyed. Jenna was completely shocked by the surprise and totally elated.”

Our insider added, “They are so happy and excited for the baby and to have found soulmates in one another. Everything has felt so right and perfect from the beginning and they can’t wait for these next steps.”

On Wednesday morning, Jenna took to Instagram to share more than a few special photos from the shower. From the delicious food to stunning décor, not a detail was missed to ensure it was a perfect day.

“I can honestly say that this was one of the best days of my life and if i had a choice to relive any day over and over it would be THIS. The best blessingway i could ever have imagined,” Jenna shared. “Thank you to @hautechefsla for the insanely amazing food, @forageflorals for the floral designs of my soul, @casadeperrin for the beautiful china, @mykitsch for the stunning gift bags, @elizabethmessina for the best pictures as always, @kikidesignsla for the blessing circle, wand making for kiddos, and all things SPIRIT. And thank you to @vanderkimberly @maryjarr @nbsmith1 for planning and surprising me with this absolutely perfect day.”

And in photos shared on Instagram Stories, fans discovered Kimberly Van Der Beek, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Odette Annable and Stacy Keibler were some of the lucky ladies who scored an invite.

Next up on Jenna and Steve’s list of milestones is welcoming their first child together this March. While the actress recently revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she is experiencing weird dreams and more heartburn, Jenna is more than excited about what’s to come.

And yes, that will also likely including wedding planning one day soon.

“They both have wanted this for a long time and Steve had been working on a plan for awhile,” our source shared about the engagement. “He waited for the perfect moment and he got that.”