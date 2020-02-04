Go Inside Shay Mitchell’s Glam Los Angeles Home

Shay Mitchell is giving her fans a tour of her luxurious home.

It’s been about four years since the Pretty Little Liars alum moved into the Mediterranean-inspired residence, which is located in Los Angeles. The house, built in the 1920s, has really been a place where Mitchell has experienced many life changes. The 32-year-old recently had to redecorate her guest bedroom in order to turn it into a nursery for her daughter, Atlas, who she welcomed with boyfriend Matte Babel in October.

In a new feature with Architectural Digest, Mitchell takes cameras into her home, where she and interior designer Chad Wood spill secrets on the abode.

“To be honest I feel like a lot of people say that they go through a lot of different designers sometimes, and then you’re in a house that doesn’t feel like it’s yours,” the Dollface actress tells the outlet. “Now, it feels like me, and it has been so enjoyable to be in it.”

In order to make the space feel more like a home, Mitchell recruited her BFF and celeb hairstylist, Wood, to help her redecorate.

“Chad realized that I went toward light wood furniture, so he forced me to have the floors changed,” Mitchell explains. “This really set the tone for everything else in the house. The best thing I ever did with the house was changing the floors—but maybe not two months before having a kid!”

In the video, Mitchell and Wood take viewers into the nursery room, which had the “biggest makeover.”

“It was my junk room…it was a faux guest room,” Mitchell shares.

Wood also notes that they started the home makeover with the nursery.

“This room did kick it off though,” Wood says. “We started with this room.”

The BFFs also admit that they did a bit of redecorating in Mitchell’s house just hours before AD cameras came over.

Take a look at the video above to get a tour of Mitchell’s home! And be sure to watch until the very end for a special guest!