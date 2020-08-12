Gogglebox’s Julie Malone reveals ‘evil’ menopause is making her suffer after wowing fans with incredible weight loss

GOGGLEBOX star Julie Malone has opened up about her “evil” menopause experience with fans – much to the horror of her son Tom.

Julie decided to speak about her battle with hormones on the family’s Twitter page and listed the symptoms she is suffering from.

The mum-of-two said: “The menopause is evil, thought I’d finally come through it (a few months symptom free ), then wham it’s back.”

She went on: “Anxiety, flushes joint pain and now light headedness!!!

“Why do women have all this. Men have nothing no monthly cramps, child birth or menopause. God is definitely a MAN.”

Julie then began engaging in conversation with other female fans, thanking one for diagnosing her ‘itchy tummy’ as another symptom.

But an hour later, Julie realised her son and fellow Gogglebox star Tom Jr would not be impressed.

She tweeted: “Tom juniors going to go mad when he sees I’ve been posting about the menopause again. Don’t do it on the family page mum, do it on your own page!!! Sorry son![sic]”

Julie and her family – husband Tom Malone Snr, and kids Tom Jr and Shaun – shot to fame on Gogglebox in 2014.

The family are famed for sitting in front of plates of cakes and biscuits while watching the telly.

But Julie’s honesty about her menopause comes after she dramatically cut out the treats and slimmed down during lockdown.

Last week, before the heatwave, she was snapped sitting in an armchair in their Manchester home while wearing jean shorts and a ‘Chic like Coco’ top.

Julie captioned the pic: “Good morning from a very dull Manchester (meaning the weather). Anyone got a secluded sunny island they could lend me for a week or two? X Julie”

One fan replied: “You are famous, surely someone out there has an island you can visit. You are looking amazing btw, you look younger than the last filming. I have lost weight too but it hasn’t had that effect on me. Does this mean no cakes next series?”

Another added: “Looking good Julie. You’ve lost weight during lockdown. Well done I’ve gone the other way!!”

Julie later admitted that she and the family are still tucking into goodies while watching the telly, but “in moderation”.