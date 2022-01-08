Golden Globe Awards 2022 LIVE updates – Nominations will not be live-streamed because the red carpet has been canceled.

LIVE UPDATES FOR THE 2022 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS – The private event will not be live-streamed with nominees due to the cancellation of the red carpet.

THE Golden Globes are set to take place this Sunday, but the event has been dubbed “private” for 2022, giving it a very different feel.

The 79th Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 9, 2022, but the event will be “private” and not live-streamed, according to a statement released on Thursday.

In a tweet, the Golden Globe Awards announced, “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

According to Variety, the ceremony was unable to find a broadcast partner for the year or any celebrities willing to participate.

It comes after the Globes were slammed by boycotts in the wake of the diversity and ethics scandal, with a slew of big names slamming the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The show was also canceled by NBC due to the HFPA’s lack of diversity.

“Change of this magnitude takes time and work,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne told The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Edgy’ is a word that comes to mind when describing something that is

The Golden Globes have long been regarded as the edgier, boozier younger sibling of the more prestigious Academy Awards.

Robert Downey Jr. joked in 2011 that he “can’t tell if an actress can do her best work until I’ve slept with her.”

In 2015, Avengers star Jeremy Renner, 50, made a joke on stage about Jennifer Lopez’s impressive ‘globes.’

The popularity of the show is declining.

The Globes’ viewership dropped from 18 million to only 6.9 million last year.

The audience was the smallest for the ceremony since NBC began broadcasting in 1996 — and less than half of what the BBC drew in for the Strictly final last year.

As host, Ricky Gervais

The British comedian launched a savage attack on just about everyone in the room, exposing the hypocrisy of the wealthy and famous, as well as branding the HFPA “very, very racist” and mocking their friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Piers Morgan dubbed the brutal takedown “a glorious kick in the globes to Hollywood’s woke, virtue-signaling hypocrites,” and the A-listers’ expressions said it all.

Golden Globes vs. Oscars

The Golden Globes honor television as well as film, whereas the Oscars honor only film.

The Golden Globe winners are chosen by a small group of 93 HFPA members, but the Oscar winners are chosen by roughly 60,000 industry professionals who are members of the Academy.

