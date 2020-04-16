Goldie Hawn says Hollywood was sleazy when she started acting

Goldie Hawn says Hollywood was ‘sleazy’ when she first found fame.

Although the 74-year-old actress is happy that the #MeToo movement is helping to change Hollywood and create a safer environment for women, she admitted that things were tough when she was first starting out.

Goldie told The Guardian newspaper: ‘Back then we had to make our way around the patriarchal society, how men, the culture and the world, looked at women. A lot of it could be sleazy. I went through that.

‘A lot of it could be: ‘You’re powerful now; who do you think you are?’ Some of it is stopping women from doing the things they want to do, and in relationships, making women feel bad about themselves.’

In her fifties Goldie surprised everyone by taking a 15-year break from filming, making her comeback opposite Amy Schumer in Snatched in 2017 and she said she was simply ready to move on.

The star explained: ‘I wasn’t going to wait for a phone to ring. And I certainly wasn’t going to continue to produce, because I produced for like 25 years and I didn’t want to do that any more. I’d done it, I did it, it was done. Great, but now it’s time to move on.’

Instead, Goldie decided to focus on learning more about the human condition, which eventually led to her founding Mind Up, an evidence-based social-emotional learning curriculum for children from age four to 13 years.

She said: ‘My interests are vast and I’m fascinated with the human condition, spirituality and religiosity.

‘Our children are now online, looking at things that their brains are not developed enough to understand. We have to know that we have to calm down so we can make great decisions. The Mind Up children have control over their own minds, their fear. They know what to do, to breathe and focus and do a brain break.’

Meanwhile, the actress thinks meditation has helped to ‘stabilize’ her mind.

She was initiated at a Transcendental Meditation center in the 1970s, and she’s admitted it was a life-changing moment.

Reflecting on her experiences of meditation, she shared: ‘The more important thing is not what the title is on it, because meditation is just the way you train your brain to quiet down and so forth.

‘There’s all kinds of names for it now. But my experience was visceral, it was amazing.

‘I rediscovered something in that one sitting. I can’t explain the joy that was brought back to me. It was a transformational ‘Aha!’ moment for me.

‘It stabilized my mind and gave me a piece of my interior that was all mine. No one could touch it. It was my internal universe and it’s something I’ve been doing ever since.’

Goldie also thinks her background in dancing helped her to meditate.

She told the Guardian: ‘Starting out as a dancer gave me an aspect of mindfulness that I didn’t even realize that I was getting, because to dance is to be aware of every piece of your body while you’re moving. It’s like a meditation unto itself.’

Goldie previously claimed that her relationship with Kurt Russell is sustained by their ability to ‘resolve’ arguments amicably.

The actress – who has been with Kurt since 1983 – said: ‘You have to learn how to work your way through an argument and be skillful about it and resolve it.

‘Things happen during a marriage or a union, things that are said that shouldn’t have been said, or things that are done that shouldn’t have been done, or you feel neglected.

‘If two people really want to be together there’s something to cherish, so you keep it fresh by surprising each other. Go to a hotel room, go take a hike. Make something happen that’s unusual.’